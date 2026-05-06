Sonakshi-Jyotika's 'System' gets release date on Prime Video
What's the story
Prime Video has announced that its upcoming Indian original movie, System, will premiere globally on May 22. The movie helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga is a high-stakes legal drama. It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in lead roles, with Ashutosh Gowariker also playing a pivotal part.
Film's plot
Here's everything to know about the film
The film explores an unlikely bond between Neha Rajvansh (Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer from a modest background. Despite their different social standings, they join forces to fight for justice and truth. Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said in a statement, "System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice, and ethics." It will stream in Hindi across India and over 240 countries/territories.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
What is justice to each one of us?#SystemOnPrime, New Movie, May 22#SonakshiSinha#Jyotika@AshGowariker@bawejastudios#PammiBaweja#HarmanBaweja@Smithabaliga1@ashwinyiyer@Taslok#AkshatGhildialpic.twitter.com/h1ULTT6RF8— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN)
May 6, 2026
Streaming platform's lineup
'System' joins growing list of Indian originals on Prime Video
The film is the latest addition to Prime Video India's long list of movie originals, which includes The Mehta Boys, Maja Ma, and Ammu. Baweja described, "System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice." "The movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories."