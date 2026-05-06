Sonakshi-Jyotika's 'System' gets release date on Prime Video

Film's plot

Here's everything to know about the film

The film explores an unlikely bond between Neha Rajvansh (Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer from a modest background. Despite their different social standings, they join forces to fight for justice and truth. Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said in a statement, "System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice, and ethics." It will stream in Hindi across India and over 240 countries/territories.