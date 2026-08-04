Sonakshi Sinha backs Jharkhand students protesting alleged exam unfairness
Sonakshi Sinha is lending her voice to students in Jharkhand, who have been protesting since July 29, 2026, over alleged unfairness in state recruitment exams.
Sharing a protest video on Instagram, she called the situation "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this...when will it stop."
The student sitting at the protest questioned, "Was Jharkhand created only for its minerals?" in a state rich with resources.
Protesters demand CBI probe, test cancelation
The protesters want a CBI investigation into the exam process, cancelation of the disputed test, and reforms to make recruitment fairer, including an extra "not attempted" option on answer sheets.
These protests are bringing focus back to allegations surrounding competitive examinations and recruitment procedures in the state.