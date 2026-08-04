Sonakshi Sinha backs Jharkhand students protesting alleged exam unfairness

Sonakshi Sinha is lending her voice to students in Jharkhand, who have been protesting since July 29, 2026, over alleged unfairness in state recruitment exams.

Sharing a protest video on Instagram, she called the situation "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this...when will it stop."

The student sitting at the protest questioned, "Was Jharkhand created only for its minerals?" in a state rich with resources.