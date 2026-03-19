Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika lead Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'System'

Plot and writing team

System follows Neha Rajvansh, a top prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer, as they navigate both their work and personal lives within the legal world.

The film digs into whether justice is truly fair or shaped by social hierarchies.

Written by Harman Baweja and Arun Sukumar (with dialogues by Akshat Ghildial), it's also Jyotika's first movie since Dabba Cartel.