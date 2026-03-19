Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika lead Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'System'
Entertainment
Prime Video is bringing a fresh courtroom drama called System in 2026, with Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika leading the cast.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film promises a closer look at how power and privilege play out inside the justice system.
Ashutosh Gowariker also joins in an important role.
Plot and writing team
System follows Neha Rajvansh, a top prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer, as they navigate both their work and personal lives within the legal world.
The film digs into whether justice is truly fair or shaped by social hierarchies.
Written by Harman Baweja and Arun Sukumar (with dialogues by Akshat Ghildial), it's also Jyotika's first movie since Dabba Cartel.