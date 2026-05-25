Sonali Bendre says 'Sarfarosh' was initially dismissed as 'documentary'

Actor Sonali Bendre recently spoke about her film career, the pressure of being in the limelight, and how she battled self-doubt. In a conversation with Variety India, she particularly revisited the legacy of Sarfarosh . Despite its eventual success, Bendre revealed that the film was initially dismissed by many. "My films were not commercially successful or called successful, but Sarfarosh, when it came out, people wrote it off as a documentary. It was written off like that."

Unmet expectations On not receiving recognition for her role in 'Sarfarosh' Bendre also spoke about the lack of recognition for Sarfarosh. "When it did well everybody was surprised that Sarfarosh did well and I remember the reviews said I was the comic relief in the film." "So I was not the lead actor... I said, 'Hey, at last I have a successful film. Hopefully I'll get nominated.' And then I was told, 'Oh yeah, but that was not your film. You were just the comic relief.'"

Career beginnings Bendre also revealed how she accidentally became an actor Bendre shared that she never planned to become an actor, coming from a conservative Maharashtrian family where movies were not a common career choice. "There were engineers, doctors, IAS officers. Movies were a rare thing and movie magazines were definitely not what came into my house," she said. She also revealed that she accidentally landed at the Stardust Academy audition, thinking it was for an advertisement.

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Career reflection How her cancer diagnosis changed her perspective Bendre also spoke about how her cancer diagnosis changed her perspective on work and life. "I realized the whole time I had doubted because I was not a trained actor. I have always doubted my capabilities so much that I've never enjoyed the process," she admitted. "Today when I do it, I realize that and I feel like I should...I've been given a second chance. I should make the most of it."

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Genre exploration Bendre also expressed a desire to do more comedy Bendre also expressed her desire to explore comedy more seriously. "I really feel that comedy is something that I would love to do," she said, recalling how she discovered her comic timing while working on Sarfarosh and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. She also spoke about the changing film industry, noting how sets today are more inclusive for women technicians and actors.