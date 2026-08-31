'Paid well': Sonali Kulkarni defends playing Salman's mother in 'Bharat'

Kulkarni admitted that she initially hesitated to take on the role. "During casting, I said, 'I can't be playing this role,'" she said.

However, after understanding their reasoning for her casting choice, she accepted it as a "challenge."

"The flashback meant everything to that film. That's how Bharat gets his name and reacts to situations."

"No director or casting director would like to fit in a wrong person somewhere. That would be a failure on their part also."