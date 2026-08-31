'Paid well': Sonali Kulkarni defends playing Salman's mother in 'Bharat'
What's the story
Sonali Kulkarni, the veteran actor with a career spanning over three decades, has defended her decision to play the mother of Salman Khan's (60) character in Bharat (2019). The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Interestingly, Kulkarni (51) is nine years younger than Khan. Speaking on SCREEN Spotlight, she revealed that both Zafar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were "very sure" about her casting due to the importance of the movie's flashback sequences.
Casting journey
Kulkarni initially hesitated to take on the role
Kulkarni admitted that she initially hesitated to take on the role. "During casting, I said, 'I can't be playing this role,'" she said.
However, after understanding their reasoning for her casting choice, she accepted it as a "challenge."
"The flashback meant everything to that film. That's how Bharat gets his name and reacts to situations."
"No director or casting director would like to fit in a wrong person somewhere. That would be a failure on their part also."
On-set camaraderie
On her experience working with Khan
Kulkarni also spoke about her experience working with Khan. She said they "bonded very well" on set and praised his graciousness.
"One can learn from him to treat people well. He was ever gracious. And he scored a point when he gave me his cycle to ride," she said, laughing.
She also explained that she had more scenes with the child artist and "very few with the elder Bharat."
Kulkarni further added that the project paid her "really well."
Co-star appreciation
Kulkarni also praised co-star Katrina Kaif
Kulkarni also expressed her admiration for co-star Katrina Kaif, who played Bharat's love interest, Kumud Raina.
"Oh god, she's such a graceful dancer, and she's beautiful. We had a gala time on set! So, no complaints from my end," she said.
The film was a commercial success, grossing over ₹325 crore worldwide.
It also starred Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, and Nora Fatehi.