Sonali Kulkarni was 'jealous' of Tabu for winning National Award

Evolved understanding

On her evolving understanding of acting

Kulkarni also spoke about her evolving understanding of acting. "At the beginning of your career, you want to perform all your emotions with intensity." "You don't know what's subtlety. It's now that I'm understanding what's it to be subtle, what the difference is between theater acting and film acting." She added she has "no complaints now" and has come to terms with herself more than anything else. She finally won a National Award in 2002 for Kranti Kanade's Chaitra.