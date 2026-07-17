Sonam Wangchuk hunger-strike over NEET irregularities seeks education minister resignation

Sonakshi Sinha posted an emotional video urging the government to listen, saying, "He hasn't eaten anything. He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly."

Omi Vaidya reminded fans of Wangchuk's inspiring 'Phunsukh Wangdu' role from 3 Idiots.

Other stars, including Imran Khan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah, have also shown support online.

Wangchuk's team thanked everyone for their solidarity as fans praised the actors for speaking out.