Sonam Wangchuk hunger-strike over NEET irregularities seeks education minister resignation
Engineer-activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike, protesting alleged NEET exam irregularities and calling for the education minister's resignation.
His push for fairer student treatment has caught the attention of Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Omi Vaidya, who are backing his cause.
Sinha posts plea, Vaidya recalls '3 Idiots'
Sonakshi Sinha posted an emotional video urging the government to listen, saying, "He hasn't eaten anything. He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly."
Omi Vaidya reminded fans of Wangchuk's inspiring 'Phunsukh Wangdu' role from 3 Idiots.
Other stars, including Imran Khan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah, have also shown support online.
Wangchuk's team thanked everyone for their solidarity as fans praised the actors for speaking out.