'Not about...religion': Soni Razdan explains 'anti-national' remark about Diwali crackers

In her original post, Razdan highlighted how air pollution from bursting firecrackers affects young children.

She said, "Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution."

"So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes...anti-national."