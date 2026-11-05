'Not about...religion': Soni Razdan explains 'anti-national' remark about Diwali crackers
What's the story
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has clarified her recent remarks on bursting firecrackers, which she had earlier termed "anti-national." The comments were made in a post urging people to celebrate a safe and eco-friendly Diwali. In her clarification, Razdan stressed that her statements were not about religious beliefs but rather focused on air pollution and public health.
Initial statement
'It seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes...anti-national...'
In her original post, Razdan highlighted how air pollution from bursting firecrackers affects young children.
She said, "Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution."
"So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes...anti-national."
Clarification
'You are simply unable to see the woods...'
After facing online trolling, Razdan took to her social media handle to clarify her remarks.
She wrote, "To everyone on X who wishes to twist my post into something that it is not...I think you are simply unable to see the woods for the trees."
"Let me clarify something, since my use of the word anti-national seems to have caused so much confusion."
Twitter Post
See Razdan's post here
To everyone on X who wishes to twist my post into something that it is not…— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) November 5, 2026
I think you are simply unable to see the woods for the trees.
Let me clarify something, since my use of the word anti-national seems to have caused so much confusion.
Bursting crackers is not what…
Statement
'If we are going to use the term anti-national...'
Razdan explained, "Bursting crackers is not what makes you nationalistic. And choosing not to burst them is certainly not anti-national."
"What I find deeply irresponsible...however, is knowingly contributing to the appalling air pollution that is making it increasingly difficult...for people to breathe."
"If we are going to use the term anti-national...then surely putting the health of an entire community at risk for the sake of a few moments of personal pleasure is a far more relevant place to start."
Public health emphasis
'This is NOT about religion. It is about AIR'
Razdan added, "This is NOT about religion. It is about AIR. It is about children falling ill, missing school...and struggling to breathe."
"Please don't twist a simple message...about collective responsibility into something it was never intended to be."
Meanwhile, another celebrity, Dia Mirza, found herself in a similar controversy.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took down its official anti-firecracker campaign video, which featured Mirza, after objections from BJP leaders.
However, the Bombay High Court has now asked BMC to restore it.