Soni's 'Chand Mera Dil' collects ₹18.02cr in 4 days

'Chand Mera Dil' finds niche audience

In India, Chand Mera Dil earned ₹11 crore over its opening weekend and now sits at a domestic net total of ₹13.25 crore (₹15.76 crore gross). Overseas earnings have reached ₹2.25 crore after four days.

Even with tough competition from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the movie's unique storyline seems to have found a niche audience, proving you don't need big buzz to make an impact if your story connects with viewers.