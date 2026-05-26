Soni's 'Chand Mera Dil' collects ₹18.02cr in 4 days
Vivek Soni's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has made a strong start at the box office, pulling in ₹18.02 crore globally within its first four days.
Released on May 22, the film got mixed reviews: people liked its realistic love story but felt the performances could be better.
Still, it's holding steady despite not having much hype before release.
'Chand Mera Dil' finds niche audience
In India, Chand Mera Dil earned ₹11 crore over its opening weekend and now sits at a domestic net total of ₹13.25 crore (₹15.76 crore gross). Overseas earnings have reached ₹2.25 crore after four days.
Even with tough competition from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the movie's unique storyline seems to have found a niche audience, proving you don't need big buzz to make an impact if your story connects with viewers.