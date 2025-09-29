Sonu Nigam receives National Lata Mangeshkar Award

Nigam's emotional moment and other highlights

Nigam shared how meaningful it was to return to the same stage where he performed three decades ago during the Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran ceremony.

The evening also featured live music from Ankit Tiwari and his troupe, plus a photo exhibition capturing moments from Mangeshkar's life.

Big names like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani joined in, making it clear just how much her legacy still matters today.