Sonu Nigam receives National Lata Mangeshkar Award
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam received the National Lata Mangeshkar Award on Sunday in Indore, marking a special tribute on what would have been Lata Mangeshkar's 96th birthday.
Started back in 1984, this award celebrates artists who shine in light music.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav handed over the honor to Nigam at a heartfelt ceremony.
Nigam's emotional moment and other highlights
Nigam shared how meaningful it was to return to the same stage where he performed three decades ago during the Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran ceremony.
The evening also featured live music from Ankit Tiwari and his troupe, plus a photo exhibition capturing moments from Mangeshkar's life.
Big names like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani joined in, making it clear just how much her legacy still matters today.