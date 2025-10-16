The land parcel spans 0.065 hectares

Sonu Sood, son buy land in Panvel for ₹1.05cr

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan have purchased a land parcel in Shirdon, Panvel Taluka, for ₹1.05 crore, reported Square Yards. The transaction was registered in October, and the plot spans 0.065 hectares with a stamp duty of ₹6.3 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. This purchase comes amid a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in emerging micro-markets for lifestyle and capital appreciation potential.