Sonu Sood, son buy land in Panvel for ₹1.05cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan have purchased a land parcel in Shirdon, Panvel Taluka, for ₹1.05 crore, reported Square Yards. The transaction was registered in October, and the plot spans 0.065 hectares with a stamp duty of ₹6.3 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. This purchase comes amid a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in emerging micro-markets for lifestyle and capital appreciation potential.
Additional purchase
Eshaan also purchased an apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai
In another transaction, Eshaan reportedly bought an apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹2.6 crore in August. The flat has a RERA carpet area of 83.61 square meters and a built-up area of 100.37 square meters, attracting a stamp duty of ₹15.6 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Location advantage
Panvel's strategic position and upcoming infrastructure boost
Panvel's strategic position along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Panvel-Karjat railway line has made it a preferred choice for investors and end-users. The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), and new industrial and educational hubs have further enhanced its appeal. This combination of connectivity, affordability, and livability has made Panvel a sought-after destination for long-term investors.