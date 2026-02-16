Sonu Sood backs Rajpal Yadav ahead of bail hearing

Yadav's legal issues started with a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After alleged repayment defaults, unpaid dues and interest pushed the total owed to nearly ₹9 crore. When the Delhi High Court denied him more time to pay up earlier this month, he surrendered at Tihar Jail.

Other actors have also come forward to help Yadav

Sood had already offered Yadav a role in his next film—making it clear it was about respect as much as money.

Other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have also stepped up with financial support during this tough patch for Yadav.