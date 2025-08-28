Sonu Sood sells lavish Mumbai apartment for ₹8.1cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai for ₹8.1 crore, as per property registration documents. The sale was registered in August 2025 and marks a significant profit for the actor who bought the property in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore, resulting in a gain of 57% or ₹2.94 crore.
Property specifics
Apartment situated in Lokhandwala Minerva
The apartment sold by Sood is situated in Lokhandwala Minerva and boasts a carpet area of 1,247 sqft (116 sqm) and a built-up area of 139.07 sqm (~1,497 sqft). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹48.6 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.
Locality highlights
About Mahalaxmi and its real estate market
Mahalaxmi is a well-established neighborhood in South Mumbai, known for its blend of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. The area has great connectivity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point. It features several luxury high-rises with breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.
Career overview
Actor's journey in the film industry
Sood started his career in 1999 with two Tamil films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. His Bollywood debut came with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he portrayed Bhagat Singh. He gained fame through movies like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Besides Hindi films, he has also made significant contributions to Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.