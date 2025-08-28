Sonu Sood sells lavish Mumbai apartment for ₹8.1cr

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai for ₹8.1 crore, as per property registration documents. The sale was registered in August 2025 and marks a significant profit for the actor who bought the property in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore, resulting in a gain of 57% or ₹2.94 crore.

Property specifics Apartment situated in Lokhandwala Minerva The apartment sold by Sood is situated in Lokhandwala Minerva and boasts a carpet area of 1,247 sqft (116 sqm) and a built-up area of 139.07 sqm (~1,497 sqft). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹48.6 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.

Locality highlights About Mahalaxmi and its real estate market Mahalaxmi is a well-established neighborhood in South Mumbai, known for its blend of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. The area has great connectivity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point. It features several luxury high-rises with breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.