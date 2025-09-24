Sonu Sood questioned by ED in betting app case

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited the Enforcement Directorate office in central Delhi on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the online betting app 1xBet. The 52-year-old actor was summoned by the agency and reached the office around noon. He is being questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ongoing probe Investigation against 1xBet online betting app The ED's investigation into the 1xBet betting app is part of a larger probe against such platforms for allegedly cheating people out of crores and evading direct and indirect taxes. The agency has already questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, and Yuvraj Singh, among others, over the past few weeks.

Celebrity endorsements Probe into celebrity endorsements The ED is investigating how celebrities were approached by 1xBet for endorsements, who the key contacts were in India, and how they were paid. The agency is also looking into whether these payments can be classified as "proceeds of crime" under PMLA. It has asked for copies of contracts and all email and paper documentation related to their dealings with 1xBet.