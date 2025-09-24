Next Article
Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani's wedding on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'
Entertainment
Actors Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani just announced their wedding on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, surprising fellow contestants with a giant mandap-shaped invite.
The big day will take place on the show, and you can catch the special episode on September 27, 2025.
Who are the to-be-weds
The couple has been together for five years and got engaged in June this year.
Avika is known for Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, while Milind runs an NGO alongside his corporate job.
They first went public as a couple in 2020 and have shared their milestones with fans online.