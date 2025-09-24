Vidhu Vinod Chopra meets LK Advani after National Award win
Right after his film 12th Fail took home Best Feature Film at the National Film Awards, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra went to meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani in Delhi on September 23.
His wife Anupama joined him for this heartfelt reunion.
The significance of this meeting
This wasn't just any visit—Advani actually gave Chopra his very first National Award way back in 1977, when he was Information and Broadcasting Minister.
Nearly five decades later, Anupama shared photos of their catch-up, celebrating Chopra's sixth and seventh National Awards.
Meanwhile, know more about '12th Fail'
12th Fail tells the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.
Directed by Chopra, the film struck a chord for its inspiring message and relatable storytelling—earning it top honors and plenty of love from audiences.