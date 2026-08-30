Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell sue Anthropic for copyright
Entertainment
Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell just filed a lawsuit against AI company Anthropic and its co-founders, accusing them of using thousands of copyrighted works to train its AI model Claude.
Filed in California on August 28, 2026, the suit calls this a "brazen campaign of illegally torrenting, scraping, and downloading copyrighted works," saying Anthropic got these works through torrenting, scraping, and downloading.
Anthropic faces Concord and Universal lawsuits
This isn't Anthropic's first run-in with music publishers. They lost a $1.5 billion case over similar issues.
So far, Anthropic hasn't commented on the new lawsuit but is already tangled in another legal fight with Concord Music Group and Universal Music Group about how Claude was trained.