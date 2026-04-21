Sony Pictures Networks India acquires 2026 Asian Games broadcast rights
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has snagged the rights to broadcast the 20th Asian Games, happening in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.
Fans across the Indian subcontinent can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network or stream it on Sony LIV.
This year's games will feature a huge lineup of 41 sports, including first-time events like MMA and surfing.
India aims to exceed 107 medals
India is aiming to smash its previous record of 107 medals, especially with cricket included in both men's and women's competitions.
Rajesh Kaul from SPNI says they're focused on coverage that sparks national pride.
The Olympic Council of Asia said the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase in the distribution of the Asian Games across the Indian sub-continent.