Sony unveils 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser posters at CinemaCon
Entertainment
Sony just dropped new teaser posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, giving fans a first look at this next chapter.
The film stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, with director Destin Daniel Cretton taking the reins.
Sony head Tom Rothman praised Holland's performance as "his best yet" during the event.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' out 7/31/2026
Hitting theaters July 31, 2026, the movie dives into Peter Parker's struggles with staying anonymous, especially in scenes with Zendaya's MJ.
Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo join the cast too.
Early buzz from CinemaCon points to an emotional story that left quite an impression on attendees.