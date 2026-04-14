Sony unveils 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser posters at CinemaCon Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Sony just dropped new teaser posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, giving fans a first look at this next chapter.

The film stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, with director Destin Daniel Cretton taking the reins.

Sony head Tom Rothman praised Holland's performance as "his best yet" during the event.