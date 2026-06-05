'Gullak' S05 review: Mishras return with warm but predictable season

After a two-year-long wait, everyone's favorite Mishra family is back! Gullak Season 5, out now on SonyLIV , stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Harsh Mayar , with Anant Joshi (12th Fail) now playing Annu. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, it also stars Helly Shah, Sunita Rajwar, and Gopal Datt. Warm, funny, and well-acted, the new season is engaging but shies away from undertaking any significant risks.

Plot Life takes new turns for Mishra family Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Gullak stars Khan as Santosh, Kulkarni as Shanti, and Mayar as Aman. In the new episodes, the family finally gets their home renovated, Aman gets busy with college, while Annu throws himself into his sales job. Pinky maama's (Datt) entry creates some problems for Santosh, while Annu is in for deep personal and professional realizations this season.

#1 Expect a similar approach to previous seasons The new installment is mostly more of the same, and as a result, the show both sinks and soars. With its relatability, comforting performances, and lived-in world that feels exactly like your own, Gullak continues to get several things right. But a sense of monotony and predictability has also set in, and the characters no longer surprise us the way they once did.

Advertisement

#2 How does Joshi fit into this world? Joshi (Maamla Legal Hai, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein) has replaced Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu, and evidently, he has big shoes to fill. Gupta memorably brought the beloved character to life from 2019 to 2024. While it might be tough for longtime fans to connect with Joshi initially, he ultimately slips into the character effectively, lacing it with his own mannerisms and quirks.

Advertisement

#3 Underlines some important themes this time The new season shifts its focus to progressive themes, especially feminism. About time! Shalini (Rajwar) tells Shanti why women must be known by their names, rather than as someone's mother or wife. The thought is alien to Shanti, but she knows her cacophonous neighbor is right. Another such moment comes toward the end, when Mishras's nameplate finally bears the names of all the members.

#4 Enjoyable individual tracks, but Aman's story feels underwhelming Pandey gives each member a separate track and focuses on them evenly. Annu's job struggles continue while he simultaneously tries to forge a strong friendship with Dr Preeti (Shah). Santosh and Shanti, meanwhile, are still battling financial problems. The least effective sub-plot, however, is Aman's, who has now branded himself as an astrology expert. The track limps throughout the series and ultimately crashes awkwardly.

#5 How do the supporting characters do? TVF regular Datt is a great addition to the show, bringing freshness and saving the episodes from falling into a rut. Pinky's continuous friction with Santosh remains enjoyable, and I wish the character had a bigger arc. Rajwar also has a lot more to do this time, with Bittu ki mummy now becoming a vlogger. An OTT cliché, but perhaps unavoidable.

#6 Don't expect anything too surprising The makers opt for a tried-and-tested, safe template, closing the season with an emotional episode that ties everything together. This time, too, there are sudden, convenient resolutions. TVF plays it too safe and shuns any shocking, unexpected storylines. With seemingly diminishing returns, Gullak now seems to be facing the same fate as Panchayat.