Sood declined 'Dabangg 2' citing script and character disconnect
Entertainment
Sonu Sood, who played the iconic Chhedi Singh in Dabangg, recently shared why he said no to Dabangg 2, even though Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan wanted him back.
Sood explained that he just couldn't connect with the script or his character this time around, saying that he was not able to understand the role well enough to take it on.
For him, creative satisfaction matters more than just being part of a big film.
Sood's refusal kept friendship with Khan
Turning down the sequel didn't hurt Sood's friendship with Salman Khan. In fact, Khan invited him to the first trial screening and still called him Chhedi Singh as a friendly gesture.
The role eventually went to Prakash Raj, but Sood's choice shows you can stick to your values and keep good relationships in the industry.