Sood declined 'Dabangg 2' citing script and character disconnect Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Sonu Sood, who played the iconic Chhedi Singh in Dabangg, recently shared why he said no to Dabangg 2, even though Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan wanted him back.

Sood explained that he just couldn't connect with the script or his character this time around, saying that he was not able to understand the role well enough to take it on.

For him, creative satisfaction matters more than just being part of a big film.