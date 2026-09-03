Sood invites Anjum to Nepal after marketing accusation amid floods

Actor Sonu Sood is in the spotlight after visiting Nepal to help flood victims, where 1,252 people have died and around 4,216 people remain missing.

While many appreciated his efforts, journalist Ajit Anjum accused him of using the tragedy for "If this isn't Sonu Sood's marketing, if not, then what is it? Just arrived in Nepal and has become the 'guardian' of the children there. Haven't even started the work, and the marketing to turn him into a god has already kicked off."

Sood replied by inviting Anjum to join him in Nepal for relief work and talked about how tough it's been getting supplies across the border.