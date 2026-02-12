Sooraj Barjatya's 'Sangamarmar' teaser out: What to expect
JioHotstar just dropped the teaser for Sangamarmar, a fresh series from Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions.
The teaser leans into quiet moments and subtle emotions—think meaningful glances and unspoken bonds that really capture family life.
A tale of love, duty, and family ties
Sangamarmar follows a woman's journey through romance and complex relationships, highlighting how deep family ties can weather any change.
Expect themes of love, duty, and the quiet strength found in Indian families—stuff that hits close to home for many.
Meet the cast and crew
Directed by Vikram Ghai and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sangamarmar stars Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain up front, with Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani in key roles.
Streaming soon on JioHotstar!