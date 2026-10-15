Soori begins 'Soori 7' shoot with Ravikumar, Vijayan stars
Entertainment
Soori has kicked off shooting for his new film, tentatively titled 'Soori 7', with director R Ravikumar at the helm.
The launch event in Chennai saw big names like Sivakarthikeyan and Vetri Maaran showing their support.
The movie stars Rajisha Vijayan and will drop in both Tamil and Telugu.
Soori's lead leap after 'Mandaadi' 150cr
With plot details still under wraps, the buzz is real, especially since Soori's last lead role in Mandaadi was a huge hit, crossing ₹150 crore.
This project marks another leap from comedy roles to leading man for Soori.
Plus, teaming up with Ravikumar (known for Indru Netru Naalai) has fans excited to see what this duo brings next.