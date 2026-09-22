Soori's 'Mandaadi' earns over ₹90cr in India in 12 days
Entertainment
Soori's action-packed Mandaadi is on a roll, raking in over ₹90 crore at the Indian box office in just 12 days.
The film kept the momentum going through its second weekend, pulling solid numbers each day before slowing down on Monday.
'Mandaadi' stands out, 'Sardar 2' ₹18.5cr
With screenings in 3,446 shows and steady crowds (19.2% overall occupancy), Mandaadi has helped it stand out, even with other films releasing.
Meanwhile, Karthi's Sardar 2 struggled to keep up, earning just ₹18.5 crore in India.