Sorkin's 'The Social Reckoning' examines Facebook's 2020 ad decision
Aaron Sorkin's new film, The Social Reckoning, takes a close look at how Facebook shaped recent history through Facebook's decision not to fact-check political advertising ahead of the 2020 US election.
Hitting theaters on October 9 in the US and India, it draws from the 2021 Facebook Files to show how the platform spread misinformation and stirred up political tensions.
Sorkin focuses on tech influence
The movie spotlights Facebook's call not to fact-check political ads before the 2020 US election, a choice that influenced events like Trump's election dispute and the January 6 Capitol attack.
With Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horwitz, Sorkin shifts focus from personal drama to how tech giants shape society.
As Sorkin puts it: "I put him in a single situation and have him make a single argument."