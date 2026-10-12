'Love & War': Soundous Moufakir's look to be revealed soon?
What's the story
The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War will unveil actor-entrepreneur Soundous Moufakir's look this week, reported Variety India. She will star opposite Vicky Kaushal as his "glamorous love interest," a character pivotal in intensifying the drama between Kaushal and Alia Bhatt's roles. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and will release on January 21, 2027.
Character details
Know more about her character
Moufakir's character is expected to marry Kaushal's character, but their relationship falls apart due to unfortunate events.
Her role will not be a cameo but an extended special appearance. She has reportedly shot some intense scenes with Kaushal.
Moufakir, an actor of Moroccan-French descent, started shooting for the film in June this year.
Career highlights
Other upcoming projects of Moufakir
Apart from Love & War, Moufakir has also shot for a special song in Manoj Manchu's David Reddy in Hyderabad. The song is composed by Ravi Basrur of Toxic and K.G.F fame.
She will also be seen in Ravi Chhabriya's Party Animals alongside Alam Khan, Viraj Ghelani, and Saqib Ayub.
Her last major film was Fateh (2025), starring Sonu Sood, and she also participated in The Traitors 2.