'BB Bangla': Host Sourav Ganguly says he 'can't copy' Salman

Ganguly, who is now hosting Bigg Boss Bangla, said that he hasn't taken any tips from Salman Khan, the host of the Hindi version.

He said, "I've met Salman only once at a function in Kolkata. I've never interacted with him on the Bigg Boss set, although I've seen him host."

"Sourav Ganguly cannot do the same thing as Salman Khan. We are different people with different personalities."

"He hosts in his way, and I will do it my way."