'BB Bangla': Host Sourav Ganguly says he 'can't copy' Salman
What's the story
Sourav Ganguly, the renowned former cricketer, is now hosting Bigg Boss Bangla. In an interview with Variety India, he spoke about his decision to join Bigg Boss after hosting nine seasons of the quiz show, Dadagiri Unlimited. He said, "Well, I've seen it (Bigg Boss) for a long time. Obviously not on a daily basis, but whenever I've got time."
Individual style
'Sourav Ganguly cannot do the same thing as Salman Khan'
Ganguly, who is now hosting Bigg Boss Bangla, said that he hasn't taken any tips from Salman Khan, the host of the Hindi version.
He said, "I've met Salman only once at a function in Kolkata. I've never interacted with him on the Bigg Boss set, although I've seen him host."
"Sourav Ganguly cannot do the same thing as Salman Khan. We are different people with different personalities."
"He hosts in his way, and I will do it my way."
Career transition
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' helped Ganguly
Ganguly added, "I watch a lot of cricket on TV. I don't watch many television shows."
"I've been on television for a long period of time, so I understand the audience. I like watching movies."
"But if you're asking me about one television show and one person who probably helped me understand television and how to host in the early days, I would say it's Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati."
Expectations
Ganguly hopes people will like his way of hosting
Ganguly said, "I can't copy Salman in Bigg Boss. So, I host it my way, and hopefully people will like it."
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 premiered on August 30, 2026, and fans can watch new episodes on JioHotstar.