'Juice Guy' meme sensation, actor Park Dong-bin (56) dies

Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin, who became an internet sensation with a viral meme, was found dead on Wednesday. The 56-year-old was discovered at a restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, which he was preparing to open. As per The Korea Times, the Pyeongtaek Police Station reported that an acquaintance of Park's found his body around 4:25pm. No signs of foul play or forced entry were found at the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Career highlights Career highlights and personal life Born Park Jong-moon in 1970, he made his acting debut with the 1999 movie Shiri. He went on to have a prolific career with roles in Volcano High, The Huntresses, and How to Keep My Love. His television credits include Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin, Rustic Period, and The Great Wives. In February 2020, he married actor Lee Sang-yi, who is 12 years younger than him. He leaves behind his wife and one daughter.

Final rites Details about his funeral service A wake is currently being held in VIP Room 5 at the Domin Funeral Hall in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. His funeral is scheduled for Friday at 8:30am. His remains will be taken through the Yongin Forest of Peace before being laid to rest at Woosung Memorial Park. The chief mourners include his wife Lee, daughter, older sister, and younger brother.

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