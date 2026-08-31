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Home / News / Entertainment News / 5 'Bigg Boss' editions to premiere simultaneously this week
5 'Bigg Boss' editions to premiere simultaneously this week
'Bigg Boss' to premiere on September 6 in multiple languages

5 'Bigg Boss' editions to premiere simultaneously this week

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 31, 2026
03:39 pm
What's the story

The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Bigg Boss will premiere their new seasons on Sunday, September 6. Ahead of the launch, JioStar has released a promotional video featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mohanlal. The four actors host the respective regional versions of the popular reality show.

Cultural celebration

This is what the promotional video looks like

The promotional video highlights the cultural diversity of the four regions with the hosts engaging in a humorous conversation about food from their respective states.

This playful concept allows each star's personality to shine while uniting their fan bases.

Krishnan Kutty, Head of Entertainment (South) at JioStar, said that the promo was designed to show their individual personalities while celebrating South India's cultures.

Franchise expansion

Hindi version also premieres on Sunday

The simultaneous launch of the editions was announced by JioStar in July. This marks a significant crossover for the franchise across South India.

The Hindi edition, hosted by Salman Khan, will also join the September 6 launch. This means that five language editions are premiering around the same time!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 3 Bangla, hosted by Sourav Ganguly, had its grand premiere on August 30.

It will air daily from Monday on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar at 9:30pm.

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