5 'Bigg Boss' editions to premiere simultaneously this week
What's the story
The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Bigg Boss will premiere their new seasons on Sunday, September 6. Ahead of the launch, JioStar has released a promotional video featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mohanlal. The four actors host the respective regional versions of the popular reality show.
Cultural celebration
This is what the promotional video looks like
The promotional video highlights the cultural diversity of the four regions with the hosts engaging in a humorous conversation about food from their respective states.
This playful concept allows each star's personality to shine while uniting their fan bases.
Krishnan Kutty, Head of Entertainment (South) at JioStar, said that the promo was designed to show their individual personalities while celebrating South India's cultures.
Franchise expansion
Hindi version also premieres on Sunday
The simultaneous launch of the editions was announced by JioStar in July. This marks a significant crossover for the franchise across South India.
The Hindi edition, hosted by Salman Khan, will also join the September 6 launch. This means that five language editions are premiering around the same time!
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 3 Bangla, hosted by Sourav Ganguly, had its grand premiere on August 30.
It will air daily from Monday on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar at 9:30pm.