'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' now streaming on JioHotstar Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a new Hindi docu-series based on real events, is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

Across five episodes, it follows ISRO scientists as they pick themselves up after the Chandrayaan-2 setback—facing public criticism, tough questions, and even a pandemic along the way.