'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' now streaming on JioHotstar
Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a new Hindi docu-series based on real events, is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.
Across five episodes, it follows ISRO scientists as they pick themselves up after the Chandrayaan-2 setback—facing public criticism, tough questions, and even a pandemic along the way.
Who's in it?
Nakuul Mehta leads as a character wrestling with failure and hope. Shriya Saran plays a mission scientist balancing ambition with personal challenges.
The cast also features Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, and Gopal Datt.
The series is created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Anant Singh.
What's the story?
The show dives into ISRO's journey after their setback—dealing with intense pressure, COVID-19 disruptions, and competition from a Russian Luna mission—before finally celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing.
Where to watch
This is TVF's first team-up with JioHotstar.
All episodes are scheduled to stream from January 23, 2026 for OTTplay Premium subscribers.