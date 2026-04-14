Spears enters rehab after sons Sean and Jayden staged intervention
Entertainment
Britney Spears has checked into rehab after her sons, Sean and Jayden, staged an intervention.
This comes on the heels of her March 4 DUI arrest for erratic driving and possession of an unknown substance.
Though she was hesitant at first, her sons convinced her to get help for the sake of their relationship.
Insiders shared that "she needed to get help," and it's clear her family really stepped up.
Family backs Spears's recovery choice
With a court date set for May 4, Britney chose rehab as a way to avoid possible jail time and focus on recovery.
Her family is backing her decision, seeing it as important for both her mental health and her recovery.
Sean and Jayden played a big part in encouraging their mom to take this step forward.