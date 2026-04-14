Spears enters rehab after sons Sean and Jayden staged intervention Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Britney Spears has checked into rehab after her sons, Sean and Jayden, staged an intervention.

This comes on the heels of her March 4 DUI arrest for erratic driving and possession of an unknown substance.

Though she was hesitant at first, her sons convinced her to get help for the sake of their relationship.

Insiders shared that "she needed to get help," and it's clear her family really stepped up.