Karan Johar shut down Simi Garewal's 'Rendezvous'? Screenshot goes viral 

A recent social media post has reignited speculation about whether filmmaker Karan Johar played a role in the cancellation of Simi Garewal's popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The rumors gained traction after Garewal's official YouTube handle liked a comment on YouTube that suggested her show was axed to make room for Johar's Koffee With Karan . This has led to heated discussions among netizens, with some defending Johar and others criticizing him.

Show comparison 'Rendezvous' vs 'Koffee': A clash of formats The comment that Garewal liked read, "Simi Garewal show was shut down to launch the Coffee with Karan. Coffee with Karan is talking about who is sleeping with whom." "It is such loss for new generation that they are missing on such inspiring and in-depth conversation they could have enjoyed with new generation icons." The two shows had very different formats, with Rendezvous focusing on candid conversations and Koffee With Karan offering a more casual and playful format.

Netizens' reactions 'No one's show is getting shut down because of other' The comment was made on Jayalalithaa's episode, shared eight years back, and still features the like. Screenshot of the same reached Reddit and stirred up netizens. One netizen said, "I think KWK just appealed more in the start which led to closure of this show." "The audience is to be blamed as well...Why would anyone be honest now?" Another comment read, "No one's show is getting shut down because of other. It is simple supply and demand."

