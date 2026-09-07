'Spider-Man 4' makes history, storms past ₹500cr in India

The film had a staggering opening of ₹61 crore net in India and went on to collect an impressive ₹336 crore in its first week.

It then surpassed Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

Despite a slowdown after nearly a month of a record-breaking run, it managed to breach the ₹500 crore mark on its sixth Sunday with an additional collection of ₹1.98 crore over the weekend.