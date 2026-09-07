'Spider-Man 4' makes history, storms past ₹500cr in India
What's the story
The Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, headlined by Tom Holland and Zendaya, has created history at the Indian box office. It has become the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹500 crore mark in India. The superhero movie achieved this milestone in its sixth weekend of release. This achievement comes despite facing tough competition from films like Awarapan 2 and Toxic.
Box office success
Record-breaking box office collection in India
The film had a staggering opening of ₹61 crore net in India and went on to collect an impressive ₹336 crore in its first week.
It then surpassed Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.
Despite a slowdown after nearly a month of a record-breaking run, it managed to breach the ₹500 crore mark on its sixth Sunday with an additional collection of ₹1.98 crore over the weekend.
Film overview
About the film
Apart from Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Jacob Batalon and introduces Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.
The film picks up from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with Doctor Strange's spell erasing Peter Parker from everyone's memory on Earth.
As he copes with losing his loved ones, Peter faces a new challenge when an unusual power begins to take over the city.