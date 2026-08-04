'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Mary Rivera dies at 82
What's the story
Mary Rivera, the Filipino-American actor who won hearts with her performance as Ned Leeds's grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died. She was 82. The news of her death was confirmed by family members to TMZ. Rivera passed away on April 15, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii, after suffering a stroke that led to a coma.
Film debut
What was Rivera's role in 'No Way Home'?
Rivera made her acting debut in Sony Pictures's 2021 Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.
She played the role of a Filipino grandmother, fondly referred to as Lola.
Despite being her only credited screen role, Rivera left a lasting impression on one of the film's most memorable scenes.
In this sequence, she casually interacts with alternate Spider-Men characters played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
Family insights
Before Hollywood, she dedicated her life to missionary work
Before her Hollywood debut, Rivera reportedly dedicated much of her life to missionary work.
After retiring from this vocation, she was encouraged by family members to audition for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Her family also revealed that she had previously worked as a teacher and radio broadcaster.
Health crisis
She was on life support before death
Reports say Rivera suffered a stroke before falling into a coma.
Doctors had reportedly told her family that even if she woke up, her prognosis wouldn't be good.
After hearing this, the family made the difficult decision to take her off life support.
She was cremated after passing away peacefully in Honolulu.
Rivera is survived by her husband Alejandro, four children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life was held in Hawaii in June.