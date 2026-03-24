'Spider-Man' actor Kirsten Dunst joins 'The Housemaid's Secret' sequel
Entertainment
Kirsten Dunst is officially on board for The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to last year's hit thriller that starred Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway.
The first film made waves with its $395.7 million global box office and social media buzz, all from a modest $35 million budget.
What to expect from the sequel
The sequel brings back director Paul Feig and adapts the next book in Freida McFadden's bestselling trilogy.
Dunst has joined the cast: expect more secrets, scandals, and power games.
If you loved the original or just want to see these stars together, this one's worth keeping an eye on.