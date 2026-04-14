'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' unveils 4 posters at CinemaCon 2026
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse just revealed four new posters at CinemaCon 2026, giving fans a sneak peek at Miles Morales's next big adventure.
Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin Thompson, the animated sequel swings into theaters on June 18, 2027, and it's coming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Morales betrayed, hunted by Spider Society
This time around, Miles is dealing with betrayal from his own crew and being chased by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society.
With his family on the line because of his choices, he has to dive deep into the Spider-Verse to find himself again and protect those he cares about.
The film continues the franchise's reputation for bold animation and heartfelt storytelling.