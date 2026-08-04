'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' drops Monday in India totals ₹281.75cr
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, took a sharp 69.4% dip in box office earnings on its first Monday (August 3), pulling in ₹23.80 crore after a strong weekend.
Even with the drop, the film's India total stands at an impressive ₹281.75 crore net and ₹336.91 crore gross.
'Spider-Man' English ₹12.50cr leak nearly 5.9 million
The English version led collections with ₹12.50 crore, while Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions added smaller amounts.
The movie faced a setback when a high-quality copy leaked online just two days after its US release, reaching nearly 5.9 million accounts before being taken down, while packed theaters over the weekend.