'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' grosses over $2.5B, Spider-Man highest-grossing character
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially the biggest movie of 2026, pulling in over $2.5 billion worldwide and landing as the third-highest-grossing film ever.
With this win, Spider-Man movies have now earned more than $17.5 billion globally, making Spider-Man the highest-grossing movie character ever.
The movie's still playing in theaters, but drops on video on demand October 6.
'Avengers Endgame: Encore' reclaims highest-grossing crown
Not to be outdone, Avengers Endgame: Encore just reclaimed its spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time with a total haul of $2.9255 billion, nudging past Avatar after Avengers Endgame: Encore's recent re-release.
Even with rumors swirling about another Spider-Man theater run, it's clear Marvel movies are still ruling the global box office game.