'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Hindi dub nods to 'TMKOC' characters

While the original English film references Game of Thrones, the Hindi dub swaps it for something closer to home, showing how movie translations can vibe with different audiences.

The TMKOC moment feels extra timely since the show just had its own Spider-Man-themed episode.

Reviewers like CNN-News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars, praising its focus on Spider-Man's personal struggles and calling it an emotional follow-up to No Way Home.