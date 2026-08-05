'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Hindi dub nods to 'TMKOC' characters
The Hindi version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making waves for sneaking in a fun shoutout to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
In a scene that's now all over social media, Peter Parker jokes with Ned, saying, "Seth ji, Baga yeh raaz Bawri ko bhi nahi batayega", nodding to TMKOC's Baga and Bawri.
Fans are loving this local twist.
Hindi dub swaps 'Game of Thrones'
While the original English film references Game of Thrones, the Hindi dub swaps it for something closer to home, showing how movie translations can vibe with different audiences.
The TMKOC moment feels extra timely since the show just had its own Spider-Man-themed episode.
Reviewers like CNN-News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars, praising its focus on Spider-Man's personal struggles and calling it an emotional follow-up to No Way Home.