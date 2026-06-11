'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' gets early India release date

Plot details

Trailer of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' released recently

The recently released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day gave fans a glimpse into Peter Parker's life post the events of No Way Home. The trailer shows Parker trying to navigate his dual identity as Spider-Man while dealing with the fallout from Doctor Strange's spell that made everyone forget his identity. The film also features Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.