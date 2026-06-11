'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' gets early India release date
What's the story
Sony Pictures has announced that the upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will be released in India on July 30, one day ahead of its global premiere. The ticket bookings will open in one week. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.
Plot details
Trailer of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' released recently
The recently released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day gave fans a glimpse into Peter Parker's life post the events of No Way Home. The trailer shows Parker trying to navigate his dual identity as Spider-Man while dealing with the fallout from Doctor Strange's spell that made everyone forget his identity. The film also features Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.
Twitter Post
See their post here
India, get ready to swing first 🕷️❤️#SpiderManBrandNewDay arrives a day early in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.— Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) June 10, 2026
And for the first time in Spidey history, tickets go on sale in just one week. pic.twitter.com/LbJp8IaysQ
Production team
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Holland, the film also stars Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as the villain Scorpion, Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Marvin Jones III (Tombstone). The film is Cretton's second Marvel Cinematic Universe project after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.