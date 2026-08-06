'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is 2026's highest-grossing film at $1.155B
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just swung past all competition, raking in $1.155 billion worldwide in only seven days, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026.
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal, it also became the second-fastest movie ever to hit $1 billion, right behind Avengers: Endgame.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' breaks records
The film kicked off with a massive opening weekend (about $360 million in its opening weekend and $932 million globally) and broke single-day records on both Monday ($47 million) and Tuesday ($42 million).
With $449 million earned domestically and $706.3 million internationally so far, Spider-Man's place as a Marvel favorite is looking stronger than ever.