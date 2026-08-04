'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leads $430 million North America weekend record
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey teamed up for a massive $430 million weekend in North America, smashing the previous record set by Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.
Most of that came from Spider-Man's huge $360.1 million opening, while The Odyssey added $51 million in its third weekend.
Holland and Zendaya drive global grosses
Both movies owe a lot to Tom Holland and Zendaya, who star together in each film: Holland as Spider-Man and Telemachus, Zendaya as MJ and Athena.
Their chemistry clearly clicked with fans, helping Brand New Day pull in a global debut of $941.8 million, while The Odyssey has reached $912.4 million worldwide since mid-July.