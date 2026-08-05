'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leak 2h16m shorter sparks takedown calls
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day was leaked online just days after release, racking up nearly 800,000 views in four hours.
The pirated version is around 2 hours 16 minutes shorter, which annoyed netizens and sparked calls to take it down for copyright violation.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tops $1bn
Even with the leak, the movie is smashing records. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, it hit $1 billion globally in six days, just one day behind Avengers: Endgame's pace.
In India alone, it earned over ₹362 crore in less than a week.