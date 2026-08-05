'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' nets $1.05B 2nd-fastest to $1B
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just swung past $1.05 billion worldwide in only six days, making it the second-fastest movie ever to cross $1 billion worldwide, right after Avengers: Endgame.
Sony Pictures shared the news on Tuesday, and fans everywhere are buzzing.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens $360 million
The film set a new North America opening weekend record with $360 million, topping Avengers: Endgame's previous best.
It's now Sony's biggest opener ever, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink leading the cast.
Thanks to strong box-office performance, Brand New Day joins an elite club of Marvel movies to cross the $1 billion line since Endgame.