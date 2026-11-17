'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' returns to theaters this December
What's the story
Sony Pictures's record-breaking film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will be re-released in theaters on December 4. The new version, titled Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day, will include additional footage featuring Rosario Dawson as Night Nurse. The character has previously appeared in Marvel TV's Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.
Scene details
Tickets for the re-release will go on sale on Thursday
Dawson had earlier revealed that she shot a scene for Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it didn't make the final cut.
The re-release will give fans a chance to see her in this role on the big screen.
Tickets for the re-release will go on sale on Thursday.
Box office success
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' broke several box office records
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was released on July 31, set several box office records. It recorded the best North American opening with $360 million and the best previews ever with $72 million.
The film also posted the second-biggest global opening ever with $932 million. With a worldwide gross of $2.5 million, it ranks third on the all-time box office chart.
Awards push
Awards campaign being launched for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
In addition to the re-release, Sony Pictures is also launching an awards campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, told Deadline's Pete Hammond that they want to get people thinking about the film's greatness.
"Are you telling me that there are 10 films this year that are better than this film?" he asked.
This marked Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as the superhero.