'Spider-Man: BND' crosses ₹400cr in India in just 8 days!
What's the story
The superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has continued to shine at the Indian box office. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, it has now achieved a major milestone with its India gross collections crossing ₹400cr in eight days. The film's earnings have reportedly reached ₹400.21cr after Thursday, as per Sacnilk. The India net earnings stand at ₹334.7cr.
Box office performance
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns ₹14cr on Day 8
On its eighth day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected an estimated ₹14.2cr net across 16,447 shows in India. The film saw a 16.5% drop from Wednesday's ₹17cr collection.
With the total India gross entering the ₹400cr club, it is now eyeing the coveted ₹500cr milestone ahead of the weekend.
The superhero blockbuster is expected to comfortably cross this milestone soon!
Record-breaking performance
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beats 'Animal'
Having opened a day early in India on Thursday, July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day ended its extended first week with an estimated ₹334.5cr net collection.
This feat has secured its place among the top five highest opening-week performers at the Indian box office.
It has surpassed Animal, which had held the fifth spot since its release in 2023 with a total earning of ₹301cr.
Multilingual success
Multiple language versions boost collections for the film
Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
While the English version has contributed the largest share of the film's collections, the Hindi dubbed versions have also performed well at the box office.
This multilingual strategy has helped the superhero adventure reach audiences across multiple regions in India.