'Spider-Man: BND' crosses ₹400cr in India in just 8 days!

On its eighth day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected an estimated ₹14.2cr net across 16,447 shows in India. The film saw a 16.5% drop from Wednesday's ₹17cr collection.

With the total India gross entering the ₹400cr club, it is now eyeing the coveted ₹500cr milestone ahead of the weekend.

The superhero blockbuster is expected to comfortably cross this milestone soon!