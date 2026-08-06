'Spider-Man: BND' is unstoppable; storms past ₹380cr in India
What's the story
Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a record-breaking spree at the global and Indian box office. Despite witnessing its biggest weekday drop yet, the film has crossed the ₹380 crore mark in India within seven days of its release. On Wednesday, it collected an estimated ₹15.2 crore net across 16,725 shows in India, with gross collections standing at approximately ₹18.17 crore.
Box office decline
'Brand New Day' witnesses steepest weekday drop
The seventh day's earnings saw a major 29.3% decline from Tuesday's ₹21.5 crore net, marking the film's steepest weekday drop under the ₹20 crore mark.
The collections also fell below Monday's ₹23.8 crore, indicating a midweek slowdown after an extraordinary opening.
Despite the decline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to outperform most Hollywood releases in India.
Box office performance
Day-wise net collections in India
After seven days in theaters, the film has amassed an estimated ₹380.78 crore gross at the Indian box office. Its net haul stands at ₹318.45 crore.
Its day-wise India net collections are as follows: Day 1: ₹60.6 crore, Day 2: ₹49.35 crore, Day 3: ₹70.25 crore, Day 4: ₹77.75 crore (highest single-day collection), Day 5: ₹23.8 crore, Day 6: ₹21.5 crore and finally, on Wednesday it raked in an estimated net of ₹15.2 crore across 16,725 shows in India.
Global success
Highest-grossing film of the year so far
Globally, Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing film of 2026, surpassing Toy Story 5. The Marvel blockbuster has now earned an estimated $1.155 billion worldwide after just seven days in cinemas.
Of that total, $449 million has come from North America and $706.3 million from international markets.
The film also set records for the biggest Tuesday and Monday in North American box office history with collections of $42 million and $47 million, respectively.