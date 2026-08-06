'Spider-Man: BND' is unstoppable; storms past ₹380cr in India  

The seventh day's earnings saw a major 29.3% decline from Tuesday's ₹21.5 crore net, marking the film's steepest weekday drop under the ₹20 crore mark.

The collections also fell below Monday's ₹23.8 crore, indicating a midweek slowdown after an extraordinary opening.

Despite the decline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to outperform most Hollywood releases in India.