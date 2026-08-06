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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Spider-Man: BND' is unstoppable; storms past ₹380cr in India  
'Spider-Man: BND' is unstoppable; storms past ₹380cr in India  
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection

'Spider-Man: BND' is unstoppable; storms past ₹380cr in India  

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 06, 2026
10:25 am
What's the story

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a record-breaking spree at the global and Indian box office. Despite witnessing its biggest weekday drop yet, the film has crossed the ₹380 crore mark in India within seven days of its release. On Wednesday, it collected an estimated ₹15.2 crore net across 16,725 shows in India, with gross collections standing at approximately ₹18.17 crore.

Box office decline

'Brand New Day' witnesses steepest weekday drop

The seventh day's earnings saw a major 29.3% decline from Tuesday's ₹21.5 crore net, marking the film's steepest weekday drop under the ₹20 crore mark.

The collections also fell below Monday's ₹23.8 crore, indicating a midweek slowdown after an extraordinary opening.

Despite the decline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to outperform most Hollywood releases in India.

Box office performance

Day-wise net collections in India

After seven days in theaters, the film has amassed an estimated ₹380.78 crore gross at the Indian box office. Its net haul stands at ₹318.45 crore.

Its day-wise India net collections are as follows: Day 1: ₹60.6 crore, Day 2: ₹49.35 crore, Day 3: ₹70.25 crore, Day 4: ₹77.75 crore (highest single-day collection), Day 5: ₹23.8 crore, Day 6: ₹21.5 crore and finally, on Wednesday it raked in an estimated net of ₹15.2 crore across 16,725 shows in India.

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Global success

Highest-grossing film of the year so far

Globally, Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing film of 2026, surpassing Toy Story 5. The Marvel blockbuster has now earned an estimated $1.155 billion worldwide after just seven days in cinemas.

Of that total, $449 million has come from North America and $706.3 million from international markets.

The film also set records for the biggest Tuesday and Monday in North American box office history with collections of $42 million and $47 million, respectively.

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