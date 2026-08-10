'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shatters records in India!

In just 11 days since its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly earned around ₹496.86 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. This makes it the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, beating Avatar: The Way of Water, which had collected ₹465 crore.

The film is expected to cross the ₹500 crore mark soon, possibly by Tuesday. There are also predictions that it could reach ₹600 crore depending on its performance this week.