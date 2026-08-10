'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shatters records in India!
What's the story
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a new benchmark at the Indian box office. The film, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, raked in around ₹34.7 crore net on its second Sunday alone. This brings its total earnings to an impressive ₹80.7 crore net over the second weekend alone! It easily crossed the ₹400 crore net mark in India within 11 days (₹415.45 crore to be exact).
Record-breaking earnings
Highest-grossing Hollywood film in India
In just 11 days since its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly earned around ₹496.86 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. This makes it the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, beating Avatar: The Way of Water, which had collected ₹465 crore.
The film is expected to cross the ₹500 crore mark soon, possibly by Tuesday. There are also predictions that it could reach ₹600 crore depending on its performance this week.
Box office potential
Highest 2nd-weekend collection for a Hollywood film in India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to become an all-time blockbuster. The film has already recorded 1.65 crore admissions in India and could potentially join the elite club of films with two crore footfalls, a feat achieved only by Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.
The film's second weekend earnings are also the highest ever for a Hollywood movie in India, second only to Avatar: The Way of Water's ₹120 crore collection during its full second week, reported Pinkvilla.
Milestone achievement
Surpassed 'Avengers: Endgame's India gross collection
The film has also surpassed the box office numbers of Avengers: Endgame in terms of gross collection in India. The 2019 MCU movie's India gross collection stood at ₹445 crore, while its net collection was ₹373.05 crore.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day had broken Endgame's record opening in India and North America.
Ongoing success
Stellar collections across regions
The film's success is not just limited to India. It's working well worldwide, having crossed the billion-dollar mark in just six days. It is now barreling toward $2 billion.
Brand New Day was released in India on July 30 and worldwide on July 31.