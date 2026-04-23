'Spider-Noir' starring Cage arrives Amazon Prime Video May 27 Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Heads up, superhero and mystery fans: Spider-Noir is landing on Amazon Prime Video May 27, 2026.

Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, a superhero now working as a private investigator in the gritty 1930s.

Expect him to face off against mob bosses like Silvermane and Flint Marko, all in a moody world inspired by Humphrey Bogart.