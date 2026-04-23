'Spider-Noir' starring Cage arrives Amazon Prime Video May 27
Entertainment
Heads up, superhero and mystery fans: Spider-Noir is landing on Amazon Prime Video May 27, 2026.
Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, a superhero now working as a private investigator in the gritty 1930s.
Expect him to face off against mob bosses like Silvermane and Flint Marko, all in a moody world inspired by Humphrey Bogart.
'Spider-Noir' Bradbeer directs Gleeson Morris Huston
The series is directed by Harry Bradbeer and features Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, and Jack Huston alongside Cage.
With music from Michael Dean Parsons and Kris Bowers, plus editing by Peter Deming, Spider-Noir promises a fresh blend of action-packed detective drama with a cool superhero twist.